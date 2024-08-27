Judging Panel of International Industry Experts Announced For 2025 FICO Decisions Awards

FICO (NYSE: FICO):

Global analytics software leader FICO has announced its panel of independent judges for the 2025 FICO® Decisions Awards, which honor businesses achieving outstanding results using analytics and decision management technology to grow their business, manage risk and reduce costs.

"The panel of judges for the 2025 awards combines a rich diversity of expertise and experience, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation process,” said Nikhil Behl, EVP of software at FICO. "Our eight judges are esteemed business leaders, analysts, and industry journalists from across the globe. I extend my gratitude to them for their dedication in selecting the most outstanding projects this year.”

Entries are due August 28, 2024. For more information and to enter a nomination, visit www.fico.com/decisionawards.

This year our judges, in alphabetical order, are:

Regan Goble, risk analytics senior manager at Westpac NZ (Previous Winner)

Regan Goble leads the credit decision analytics function at Westpac NZ, overseeing credit lifecycle management strategies for consumer lending. He has played a key role in modernizing Westpac NZ’s credit decisioning capabilities, earning recognition in the 2024 FICO Decision Awards. With more than 20 years in financial services, Regan has led market and credit risk analytics teams across the US, UK, Singapore, and New Zealand. He is passionate about using data and advanced analytics to automate processes and optimize outcomes.

Megha Kumar, research vice president at IDC

Megha Kumar is the research vice president at IDC, leading global research on business analytics, enterprise intelligence, and decisioning solutions within the AI, automation, data, and analytics organization. Her research offers insights into technology trends, adoption, and vendor strategies, with a focus on business analytics and decision intelligence. Megha also explores best practices for building data-driven organizations, including data culture and the evolving roles of key personas.

Joe McKendrick, analyst and senior contributor at Forbes

Joe McKendrick is an author, independent researcher and speaker exploring innovation, information technology trends and markets. He is a senior contributor to Forbes, exploring topics such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the forces moving markets and careers. Joe is regularly published in Harvard Business Review and has a column on CNET's ZDNet site, exploring the technology implications of business transformation. He also served as co-chair of the past three AI Summits in New York.

Luiz Pacete, technology and marketing industry influencer

Luiz Pacete is a recognized influencer and industry expert, serving as the technology and innovation editor at Forbes Brazil as well as curator at Rio2C. A LinkedIn Top Voices - Creator, TEDx Speaker, and Forbes+ Expert, Pacete is also an admired figure in tech. He frequently covers major events like SXSW and is a recipient of the Prêmio Comunique-se 2021. His expertise spans marketing, innovation, startups, AI and VR.

Ali Paterson, founder and editor-in-chief at Fintech Finance

At Fintech Finance (FF News), Ali Paterson and his team create engaging and insightful content covering the full spectrum of financial services, from branches to blockchain. Founded in 2015 in his kitchen with his brother-in-law, FF News has grown rapidly, producing top-notch episodes, interviews, and event coverage. Ali focuses on production and editorial for its video channels and magazines, hosting episodes where he interviews the brightest minds in fintech and attends the coolest events around the globe.

Mike Roberts, head of unsecured retail risk at HSBC UK bank (Previous Winner)

Mike Roberts is a credit risk leader with more than 25 years of experience across the full credit lifecycle, including non-financial risk management at four major financial services providers. Currently, he serves as head of unsecured credit risk for HSBC UK, overseeing credit risk management for credit cards, personal loans and overdrafts across HSBC, M&S Bank, and First Direct. Mike is highly analytical and skilled in optimizing credit risk strategies through detailed scorecard development and portfolio performance analysis.

Erin Stillwell, head of strategic partnerships and engagements at TSYS (Previous Winner)

Erin Stillwell is the head of Strategic Partnerships and Engagements at TSYS, with over 20 years in the payments industry. She leads the Global Strategic Partnerships practice, focusing on fintechs, product solutions, and payment networks. Erin is skilled in SaaS, payments modernization, corporate strategy, M&A and digital transformation. Her previous roles at TSYS include managing corporate strategy and planning, driving growth in issuer, acquiring, and prepaid lines of business.

Allan Tan, group editor-in-chief at Cxociety

Allan Tan is the group editor-in-chief for Cxociety, leading the editorial teams for FutureCFO, FutureCIO, FutureCISO, and FutureIoT. He supports content marketing for Cxociety clients, including roundtables, executive forums and targeted surveys. Allan frequently moderates and chairs industry events like the C-Engage Convention and the FutureCFO series. With more than 41 years of experience across business, technology, and operational disciplines, his expertise spans sales, marketing, PR and software design.

Awards will be presented in ten categories: AI, Machine Learning and Optimization, Cloud Deployment, Customer Onboarding and Management, Debt Management, Decision Management Innovation, ESG Champion, Financial Inclusion, Fraud Management, FICO Industry Vanguard and Pioneer Award.

Winners will receive recognition at FICO® World, which will be held May 6-9, 2025, at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. Winning implementations will be featured in conference activities, and two representatives of each winning company will receive complimentary conference passes.

Last year’s winning firms represented multiple industries and countries worldwide, all with outstanding results: Nedbank & HSBC (AI, Machine Learning and Optimization); Network International & Scotiabank (Cloud Deployment); GXS Bank & Volvo Cars (Customer Onboarding & Management); CIBC & Itaú (Debt Management); Bradesco (Decision Management Innovation); PSR (ESG Champion); AU Small Finance Bank & FNBO (Financial Inclusion); Bank Mandiri & TD Bank (Fraud Management); Westpac NZ (Pioneer Award) and TSYS & BAC Credomatic & Natura (FICO Industry Vanguard Award).

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

