Julius Baer appoints Stefan Bollinger as Chief Executive Officer

Zurich, 23 July 2024 – Julius Baer today announced that, following a comprehensive search, the Board of Directors has appointed Stefan Bollinger as Chief Executive Officer. He will start his new role at Julius Baer no later than 1 February 2025.

Stefan Bollinger, a Swiss citizen, is currently Co-Head Private Wealth Management for Europe, Middle East and Africa (PWM Europe, Middle East and Africa) at Goldman Sachs in London. He is a member of the European Management Committee and of the Global Wealth Operating Group. Under his stewardship over the past five years, the PWM Europe, Middle East and Africa business more than doubled assets under management.

Stefan Bollinger has three decades of experience in financial markets, performing various roles across trading, structuring, sales, treasury, and wealth management. During his career, he was based in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, New York, and Zurich. Stefan Bollinger joined Goldman Sachs in 2004 and has been Partner for 14 years. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he worked at J.P. Morgan in London. He started his career at Zürcher Kantonalbank.

Romeo Lacher, Chairman of Julius Baer said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Stefan Bollinger to Julius Baer. He has an excellent track record in global banking and wealth management. He was instrumental in expanding the presence of Goldman Sachs in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Stefan led and built outstanding businesses, most of them at the intersection of wealth management and capital markets. His experience combines a comprehensive understanding of risk, products, and of how to deliver value to global wealth management clients through building scalable client-centric businesses. He brings a unique combination of leadership, client, and people skills with strong technical knowhow and functional expertise to Julius Baer. Under Stefan’s leadership, we will future-proof Julius Baer as the leading pure-play private bank, and create the best conditions for sustainable growth. Our priorities to achieve this are to create value for clients and shareholders in everything we do, to strengthen and to ensure state-of-the-art risk management, and to foster a culture of excellence.”

Stefan Bollinger said: “I am excited to be joining Julius Baer and honoured by the opportunity to lead this storied institution. I look forward to working closely with the Board, the management team, and all the people of Julius Baer to capitalise on its unique strengths and to shape the next chapter of client centricity, excellence in risk management, and sustainable growth.”

Romeo Lacher thanked Nic Dreckmann, acting CEO of Julius Baer: “On behalf of the Board of Directors I want to thank Nic Dreckmann for acting as CEO ad interim at a decisive moment. Nic and his team have done an outstanding job in leading Julius Baer in a challenging time with great focus on our clients and on delivering solid results. Nic will continue to lead the Group until Stefan’s arrival and ensure a seamless handover. Following the handover, we are looking forward to continuing to count on Nic as a member of the Executive Board.”

Curriculum Vitae Stefan Bollinger

Stefan Bollinger is a Partner at Goldman Sachs and since 2019 Co-Head Private Wealth Management Europe, Middle East and Africa. He is a member of the European Management Committee, the Goldman Sachs AG Board of Directors, the Firmwide Client Franchise Committee, the Firmwide Conduct Committee, and the Firmwide New Activity Committee. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2004 and has been a Partner for the last 14 years. During this time, in which he led and co-led major businesses including the global Private Investor Products Group, Europe, Middle East and Africa Equities Sales, Global Sales Strats and Structuring he also acted as the Country Coordinator for Switzerland. During that time, he was part of the Firmwide Finance Committee, Asset- & Liability Committee and the Digital Strategy Group. Before joining Goldman Sachs, he worked at J.P. Morgan in London. He started his career at Zürcher Kantonalbank.

He is the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the London School of Architecture, a Trustee of the AllChild, a charity focusing on social mobility, and a Trustee of the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

Stefan Bollinger was born in 1974 and is a Swiss citizen. He is a CFA Charterholder, Certified EFFAS Financial Analyst, and graduated with distinction from the Winterthur Business School.