|
21.08.2023 17:40:08
Julius Baer successfully places CHF 360 million dual-tranche domestic senior unsecured bonds
|
Julius Baer Group Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Bond
Zurich, 21 August 2023 Today, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Julius Baer Group Ltd., has successfully placed two series of domestic senior unsecured bonds with Swiss investors: CHF 160 million due in 2027 and CHF 200 million due in 2030. The proceeds of the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.
The instruments carry a fixed-rate, annually payable coupon set at 2.375% per annum for the bonds due in 2027 and 2.500% per annum for the bonds due in 2030. Both tranches of bonds have been issued in Swiss standard denominations of CHF 5,000 and multiples thereof. An application for provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be made. The bonds are expected to be included in the domestic segment of the Swiss Bond Index (SBI).
Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
This announcement is not and shall not be interpreted or construed as a solicitation to purchase any securities of/in Julius Baer Group.
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and over 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Julius Baer Group Ltd.
|Bahnhofstrasse 36
|8010 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 888 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@juliusbaer.com
|Internet:
|www.juliusbaer.com
|ISIN:
|CH0102484968
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1708115
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1708115 21.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!