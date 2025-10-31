Dätwyler Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVC2 / ISIN: CH0030486770
|
31.10.2025 01:00:00
Junior Accounts Payable Specialist (Riga, LV, LV-1050)
In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a...Junior Accounts Payable SpecialistOur Offer to youA career path and learning opportunitiesWork in global SAP projectsDigital workplace and modern IT equipmentFlexible Work environment – Hybrid workStudy Leave Policy for employees studyingHealth & Accident InsuranceMobile data subscriptionInternational challenging environmentDatwyler CompetenciesDatwyler Leadership Competencies -Ensuring Responsibility/Integrity- Calls for ownership -Level 3Datwyler Social & Personal Competencies - Team orientation- Is a team player - Level 4Datwyler Management Competencies- Entrepreneurship- Implements strategy - Level 3Datwyler Leadership Competencies- Adaptability- Participates in change- Level 3Datwyler Social & Personal Competencies-Dealing with socio-cultural diversity- Respects diversity-Level 4Datwyler Management Competencies - Result Orientation and Execution - Implements objectives - Level 3Datwyler Expertise Competencies- Business orientation - Pursues KPI's-Level 3Datwyler Expertise Competencies- Exceed customer expectations - Understands the customer-Level 3Datwyler Management Competencies - Creativity and Innovation - Produces a wide range of ideas -Level 3Datwyler Social & Personal Competencies- Emotional Intelligence- Is responsive to the situation of others-Level 3Datwyler Expertise Competencies- Professional aptitude- Is able to instruct others-Level 3Datwyler Leadership Competencies- Lead by coaching - Installs opportunities to develop- Level 3Skills Be yourself at DatwylerWe are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dätwyler AGmehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|SPI-Papier Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Dätwyler von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Dätwyler-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.25
|SPI-Papier Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Dätwyler-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.25
|SPI-Papier Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Dätwyler-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.25
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Dätwyler-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.25
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Dätwyler von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.25
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Dätwyler-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
15.09.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SPI schwächelt (finanzen.at)