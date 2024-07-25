Juniper Networks Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $34.1 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $24.4 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $101.6 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.9% to $1.189 billion from $1.430 billion last year.

Juniper Networks earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $34.1 Mln. vs. $24.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.10 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.189 Bln vs. $1.430 Bln last year.