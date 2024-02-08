|
08.02.2024 04:53:57
Jury In Oklahoma District Court Finds Gannett Liable For Defamation
(RTTNews) - Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) was found liable for defamation by a jury in the case before the District Court in the State of Oklahoma. Gannett was named as a defendant in a lawsuit titled "Scott O. Sapulpa v. Gannett" in the Court. The jury awarded the plaintiff actual damages of $5 million.
The jury also found in favor of the plaintiff on claims of actual malice and intentional infliction of emotional distress, awarding him $20 million in punitive damages.
Gannett expresses disappointment with the verdict, as no credible evidence was presented to the jury that The Oklahoman acted with any awareness that what was reported was false or with any intention to harm the plaintiff in this case. Gannett believes that the jury verdict resulted from errors in the way the Court administered the case and a flawed trial process.
Gannett plans to seek appellate review of the case.
Any damages awarded, if applicable, would be covered by insurance, and Gannett does not expect a material impact on its financials or liquidity, the company said.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gannett Co Inc When Isssuedmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Gannett Co Inc When Isssuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: ATX verliert -- DAX leicht im Minus -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgibt. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.