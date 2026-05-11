K+S Group Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - K+S Group (SDFG.DE) posted a loss after tax and non-controlling interests of 156.9 million euros compared to net income of 85.5 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.88 euros compared to profit of 0.48 euros. EBITDA was 279.2 million euros compared to 200.6 million euros, last year. Loss after tax, adjusted, was 136.5 million euros compared to profit of 59.3 million euros, previous year. Loss per share, adjusted, was 0.76 euros compared to profit of 0.33 euros. Group earnings after tax, adjusted, excluding extraordinary impairment effects and their tax effects increased to 134.3 million euros from 59.3 million euros. Earnings per share, adjusted, excluding extraordinary impairment effects and their tax effects rose to 0.75 euros from 0.33 euros.

First quarter revenues increased to 1.06 billion euros from 964.7 million euros, prior year. The company said this was primarily due to higher price levels in both customer segments, as well as strong sales volumes in the de-icing salt business within the Industry+ customer segment.

At last close, K+S shares were trading at 15.40 euros, down 0.39%.

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