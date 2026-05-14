14.05.2026 07:26:18

Kajima Earnings Up In FY25

(RTTNews) - Kajima Corp. (1812.T, KAJMY), a construction and general contracting company in Japan, on Thursday reported that its net income increased in the full year ending March 31, 2026, compared with the previous year.

For the full year 2025, net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 177.33 billion yen from 125.82 billion yen in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 379.81 versus 266.49 last year.

Operating income surged 240.78 billion yen from 151.882 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 5.3% at 3.07 trillion yen from 2.91 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects full year ending March 31, 2027 revenue to decline 5.5% year on year to 2.90 trillion yen, while operating income is projected at 200 billion yen, representing a 16.9% decrease.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent is expected to decline 4.1%, with basic earnings per share forecast at 364.85 yen.

Kajima is currently trading, 3.95% lesser at JPY 6,224 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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