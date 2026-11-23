On its first nine months of 2026 earnings conference call, held on Nov. 18, 2026, Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) announced that total revenue rose 38.5% to $82.1 million. Operating performance turned profitable as sales of off-road vehicles expanded and the business integrated its Rawrr acquisition. Three key developments from management explain how the long-term strategy is progressing.

Equipment manufacturing for heavy-duty truck battery swapping is transitioning from initial development into commercial delivery. Subsidiary China Battery Exchange secured four orders from QIJI Energy, a subsidiary of battery manufacturer CATL, while expanding production capacity toward a target of 36 units per month by 2027.

North America remains the main market for utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) and golf carts, where management is shifting to broader retail distribution. Partnering with a major home improvement retailer gives the company wider market reach while legacy inventory is cleared ahead of new product launches in early 2027.

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