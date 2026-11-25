(RTTNews) - Kapsch TrafficCom AG (KTCG.VI), an Austrian provider of intelligent transportation systems technologies, solutions, and services, on Wednesday reported a loss in its first half of 2026/27, while revenue rose year-over-year. The company remained cautious in its outlook for fiscal 2026/27 and maintained its earlier stance.

The company posted a loss attributable to equity holders of € 0.9 million, or € 0.06 per share, for the first half, unlike a profit of € 2.1 million, or € 0.15 per share, last year, which includes a positive one-time effect of € 23 million in 2025/26.

EBITDA for the first half of 2026/27 and 2025/26 were € 15.1 million and € 17.0 million, respectively. The corresponding EBITDA margin were 7.0 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.

EBIT of € 9.3 million, compared to € 10.4 million prior year.

Revenue for the first half was € 216.6 million, 8.3 percent higher than the prior-year figure of € 200 million.

Looking ahead to the full year of 2026/27, the company expects revenues and EBIT to exceed last year's figures.

Kapsch shares were currently losing 2.47 percent and trading at €3.16 on the Vienna Exchange.