Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-
01.12.2025 08:02:31

Kardex Acquires Controlling Stake In Rocket Solution

(RTTNews) - Kardex (KARN.SW) has acquired a controlling majority stake in Rocket Solution GmbH. Rocket Solution will be fully consolidated and reported as Kardex' third business unit within the Standardized Systems segment. Kardex began investing in the start-up in 2020.

Rocket Solution specializes in automated storage and retrieval systems for small parts. Headquartered in Wächtersbach, Germany, Rocket Solution employs around 40 specialists under CEO Daniela Kücken. The company will continue to serve independent system integrators outside of Kardex Group.

Kardex CEO Jens Hardenacke said: "With Rocket Solution's technology, Kardex is taking another significant step in expanding its Standardized Systems portfolio in the rapidly growing lightgoods market."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:13 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
08:17 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
07:28 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigen sich am Montag mit Abschlägen. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegen sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen