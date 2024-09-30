Karooooo to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on October 14, 2024

Karooooo Limited (NASDAQ: KARO) ("Karooooo” or "the Company”), which owns 100% of Cartrack and 74.8% of Karooooo Logistics, announced that the Company will release its Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Monday, October 14, 2024 shortly after 04:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast: The Company will host a corresponding Zoom webinar on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time (02:00 p.m. South African time; 08:00 p.m. Singaporean time). Investors are invited to join the Zoom webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82027776209

Webinar ID: 820 2777 6209

Telephone:

US (New York) Toll-free: +1 646 558 8656

South Africa Toll-free: +27 87 551 7702

A replay will be available at www.karooooo.com approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Karooooo

Karooooo is the provider of a leading operational IoT SaaS cloud that maximizes the value of operations and workflow data by providing insightful real-time data analytics to thousands of enterprise customers by digitally transforming their operations. The Cartrack (wholly owned by Karooooo) SaaS platform provides customers with differentiated insights and data analytics to optimize their business operations. Cartrack assists customers to sustainably improve workflows, manage field workers, increase efficiency, decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regulatory compliance and manage risk.

Currently there are over 2,150,000 connected vehicles and equipment on the Cartrack cloud.

For more information, visit www.karooooo.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930277032/en/