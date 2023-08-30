Karuna Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Citi’s 18th Annual BioPharma Conference

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna’s website at investors.karunatx.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be archived for up to 30 days on Karuna’s website following the completion of each event.

About Karuna

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. At Karuna, we understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing our extensive knowledge of neuroscience, we are harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives. For more information, please visit www.karunatx.com.

