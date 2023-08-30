|
30.08.2023 12:30:00
Karuna Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
Citi’s 18th Annual BioPharma Conference
Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna’s website at investors.karunatx.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be archived for up to 30 days on Karuna’s website following the completion of each event.
About Karuna
Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. At Karuna, we understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing our extensive knowledge of neuroscience, we are harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives. For more information, please visit www.karunatx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830748354/en/
