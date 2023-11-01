Karuna Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), a biopharmaceutical company driven to discover, develop, and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 5th Annual Inflammation & Immunology Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 8:35 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna’s website at investors.karunatx.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be archived for up to 30 days on Karuna’s website following the completion of each event.

About Karuna

Karuna Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company driven to discover, develop, and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. At Karuna, we understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by serious mental illness. Utilizing our extensive knowledge of neuroscience, we are harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives. For more information, please visit www.karunatx.com.

