KBR Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc (KBR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $93 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $86 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, KBR Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $1.82 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

KBR Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $93 Mln. vs. $86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10-$3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $7.4 B-$7.7 B