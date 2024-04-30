30.04.2024 13:45:27

KBR Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc (KBR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $93 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $86 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, KBR Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $1.82 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

KBR Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $93 Mln. vs. $86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10-$3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $7.4 B-$7.7 B

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KBR Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KBR Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KBR Inc 60,50 -0,82% KBR Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen