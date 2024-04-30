|
30.04.2024 13:45:27
KBR Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - KBR Inc (KBR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $93 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $86 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, KBR Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $1.82 billion from $1.70 billion last year.
KBR Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $93 Mln. vs. $86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10-$3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $7.4 B-$7.7 B
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KBR Incmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.24
|Ausblick: KBR präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: KBR präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.24
|Ausblick: KBR vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: KBR informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu KBR Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KBR Inc
|60,50
|-0,82%