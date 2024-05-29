Kennametal's Production Facility In Rogers Damaged By Arkansas Tornado

(RTTNews) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) said that its production facility in Rogers, AR, sustained damage early Sunday morning from a tornado that also affected the larger Rogers community.

At the time of the storm, the facility was shut down for the holiday weekend and no employees were onsite. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed, the company said.

The company said it is also making a contribution to the American Red Cross of Arkansas to help support immediate community needs.

The Rogers plant supports the company's Infrastructure segment and produces engineered carbide wear components primarily serving the Energy, General Engineering and Earthworks end markets. The facility also produces rods used in the manufacturing of certain round tools for the company's Metal Cutting segment.

The company noted that it is working diligently to restore production as soon as possible and to minimize shipment delays to customers.