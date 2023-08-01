Keysight and CTTL Complete First CTIA MIMO Over-the-Air Dynamic Channel Model Test System Validation

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has built the first MIMO over-the-air (OTA) dynamic channel model test and user equipment (UE) performance validation system with China Telecommunication Technology Labs (CTTL) based on CTIA requirements for the 5G New Radio (NR) FR1 frequency band.

UE suffers from performance degradation in real-world use due to various propagation channel effects. These issues are addressed by optimizing UE hardware and software design and validating them under real-world conditions. To do this, design engineers need consistent, reliable, and repeatable digital twins that can emulate the real-world channel effects.

Keysight and CTTL collaborated to meet this need by integrating the first CTIA-compliant MIMO OTA test system with a dynamic channel model validation test. The new validation tool is based on Keysight’s OTA Emulation Solutions that emulates real world environments to perform OTA testing for UE with multiple antennas. The Keysight solution includes:

Keysight PROPSIM Channel Emulation Solution

Keysight UXM 5G Network Emulation Solution

Keysight PNA Network Analyzer

Keysight UXA Signal Analyzer

Xu-Dong An, Director of OTA and LBS Division at CTTL, said: "The new 5G dynamic MIMO test solutions further expand our ability to serve a wide range of customers. With this addition, CTTL-Terminals is poised to provide comprehensive services for research, development, testing, and certification across the entire industry.”

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager at the Keysight Wireless Test Group said: "We are pleased to provide the first test system in the world for MIMO OTA with dynamic channel model validation. Keysight will continue driving the development of industry standards as a leading contributor in CTIA.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801017673/en/