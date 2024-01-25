Keysight and Samsung Certify Electromagnetic Simulation Software for Samsung Foundry’s 8LPP Process Technology

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces that the RFPro electromagnetic (EM) simulation software, part of the Keysight EDA Advanced Design System (ADS) integrated tool suite, is now certified by Samsung Foundry for design engineers targeting its 8-nanometer (nm) LPP (Low Power Plus) process. The new EM simulation capability, together with process design kits (PDKs) for Samsung’s radio frequency (RF) technologies for circuit and physical designs, supports the achievement of first pass success by radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) design teams.

Keysight ADS, RFPro, and GoldenGate are industry leading platforms for RF and microwave circuit design that help designers address their most difficult challenges with advanced solutions for RFIC and EM simulation. RFPro is a 3D EM simulation interface integrated into ADS, Cadence Virtuoso, and Synopsys Custom Compiler environments. RF and microwave circuit designers using these environments can easily run interactive EM-circuit co-simulation for tuning and optimization during layout rather than as a separate, standalone analysis step. RFPro includes Momentum 3D Planar and FEM full 3D EM simulators with automatic expert setup to accelerate interactive simulation and shorten the design cycle.

Samsung Foundry is the leading semiconductor foundry offering optimized foundry solutions, including state-of-the-art process technology, validated IP, and design service solutions. The 8LPP PDK from Samsung now includes technology files for use in Keysight EDA’s RFPro.

Sangyun Kim, Vice President and Head of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics said: "Samsung has been successfully collaborating with Keysight EDA to solve the most complex RF problems for our customers. The certification of 8LPP technology with Keysight’s RFPro means that simulation of different inductors attained highly precise correlation with silicon measurements per Samsung’s certification standards. This is the first of many and we will continue to partner with Keysight to ensure such certifications for our various RF technology offerings.”

Nilesh Kamdar, Senior Director and RF and Microwave Portfolio Manager at Keysight, said: "Foundry customers need design tool solutions that deliver faster time-to-market for RFICs and workflows. Keysight EDA is a long-time partner in the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE™) program, and we have been collaborating to ensure our mutual customer success with Samsung’s advanced semiconductor technologies. Our partnership reached another milestone this year in certifying RFPro for the Samsung 8LPP process technology, which enables designers to perform fast and accurate EM simulation, facilitating interactive analysis of EM effects in their complex designs.”

About Keysight Technologies

