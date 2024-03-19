Keysight Demonstrates First Full Line Rate 1.6 Terabit Ethernet Test Capability

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Credo Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CRDO) set a new milestone by developing a joint testbed that demonstrates the first IEEE P802.3dj draft specification compliant 1.6 terabit (T) Ethernet measurement system running full line rate layer 2 Ethernet traffic on a real world hardware development platform. This demonstration provides proof that 1.6T Ethernet speed is possible and that its performance can be measured.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319357034/en/

Keysight co-developed the industry’s first working 1.6 terabit Ethernet test and measurement system in a testbed with Credo Semiconductor. Running at full line rate, it can transmit and process more than a billion packets per second over a 2-meter active electrical cable – an unprecedented rate of speed. (Photo: Business Wire)

Network bandwidth demand continues to grow 30-40% annually, driven in large part by the need for today’s large-scale networks to support data intensive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), video streaming, cloud networking, and high-performance computing. To keep pace, network equipment manufacturers, silicon chip manufacturers, and data center operators must build and operate next generation 1.6T Ethernet networks.

To help data center operators overcome any potential hurdles, network equipment and chip manufacturers must:

Deliver higher speed and data throughput without increasing data center power and cooling requirements

Implement faster electrical lane speeds for the communication chips embedded in optical transceivers, switches, routers, servers, and test systems without compromising reliability or quality

Measure the performance of silicon chips, network equipment, and network interconnection devices during their quality assurance (QA) cycle in final product benchmark testing

In recognizing the challenges of deploying 1.6T Ethernet, Keysight, developed the industry’s first working 1.6T Layer 2 traffic generation and measurement system, and is demonstrating it in a joint testbed with Credo. As 1.6T adoption gains momentum, establishing a testing framework early in the product development life cycle is critical to help speed time to market and enable confident deployment. Keysight, a leader in 400GE and 800GE testing is now helping companies prepare their 1.6T development plans and has the measurement systems needed for early adopter testing.

Highlights of the Keysight and Credo testbed demonstration include:

Operational 1.6T Layer 2 engine – The engine operates on an interface of 16 electrical lanes running at 106.25 gigabits per second (Gbps) per lane with Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4 (PAM4) signaling and Forward Error Correction (FEC). This is also called 16 x 100G SERDES.

– The engine operates on an interface of 16 electrical lanes running at 106.25 gigabits per second (Gbps) per lane with Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4 (PAM4) signaling and Forward Error Correction (FEC). This is also called 16 x 100G SERDES. Keysight hardware development test platform –With OSFP-XD front panel ports that can send and receive full line rate 1.6T layer 2 bi-directional traffic over a Credo provided 2-meter HiWire Active Electrical Cable (AEC). The 1.6T measurement system measures the performance of the link and the AEC.

–With OSFP-XD front panel ports that can send and receive full line rate 1.6T layer 2 bi-directional traffic over a Credo provided 2-meter HiWire Active Electrical Cable (AEC). The 1.6T measurement system measures the performance of the link and the AEC. Reliability with FEC – The Layer 2 engine running at full 1.6T line rate provides packet and FEC measurements, plus counters, and other related statistics. FEC enhances data reliability by detecting and correcting errors that occur during data transmission.



Manufacturers use these metrics during development and quality assurance testing to identify areas for improvement in device error correction performance and Ethernet link stability over time. End users can utilize FEC measurements to assess the resilience of network equipment under different stress conditions, so they can confidently deploy devices, interconnects, and networking equipment into their production networks.

Bill Brennan, Chief Executive Officer, Credo, said: "Credo launched the 1.6T HiWire AEC in support of our key customers’ product roadmaps in 2023 and it’s generated a great deal of industry interest. We’re excited to work with Keysight to support the buildout of a robust test and measurement ecosystem for this developing networking standard.”

Alan Weckel, Co-Founder and Analyst, 650 Group, said: "1.6T will be a critical speed to data center networking and key technology to the adoption of future AI / ML deployments. The Keysight 1.6T Ethernet Layer 2 traffic demonstration proves that the industry is getting ready to support next-generation workloads and move beyond 800 Gbps systems shipping now.”

Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Network Test & Security Solutions, Keysight, said: "1.6T Ethernet is the next generation of Ethernet that addresses the demand for more network bandwidth and data throughput, driven in part, by ever-increasing AI workloads within the network infrastructure. The 1.6T Ethernet Layer 2 traffic generation and analysis demonstration moves the needle forward to enable development of 1.6T devices and the entire networking equipment ecosystem. Keysight’s Layer 2 and FEC test and measurement systems are also vital to the success of the eventual deployment of 1.6T capable networking devices and equipment.”

Resources

Poster: Your Path to 1.6T

Blog: 1.6 Terabit Ethernet will Drive Next-Generation AI/ML Wave and Accelerate Growth through 2030

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319357034/en/