Keysight Enables First O-RAN End-to-End System Integration Badge for Pegatron through Auray OTIC

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced its 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) Solutions portfolio enabled Pegatron to obtain the first O-RAN ALLIANCE End-to-End (E2E) System Integration Badge from Auray Open Testing and Integration Center (OTIC) and Security Lab.

Earned through the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s Certification and Badging program, Pegatron’s E2E Systems Integration Badge confirms its O-RAN Central Unit (O-CU) and O-RAN Distributed Unit (O-DU) have successfully passed an E2E integration assessment of groups of devices under test (DUT) using O-RAN E2E test specifications. O-RAN badges are issued by OTICs such as Auray, which provide a collaborative, open, and impartial working environment to ensure the consistency and quality of testing of O-RAN products and solutions.

The assessment was conducted using Keysight´s P8800S UE Emulation RAN (UeSIM) and P8850S Core Simulation RAN (CoreSIM) solutions, which provided wrap-around testing on Pegatron’s O-CU/O-DU to assess functionality, performance, service, and security using specifications defined by O-RAN ALLIANCE’s Test and Integration Focus Group (TIFG). These Keysight solutions enabled the assessment by emulating real network traffic over the Pegatron O-CU/O-DU. In addition, the solutions can be used to obtain E2E badging for O-RAN base stations, which can provide network operators and system integrators greater confidence in O-RAN architectures.

Dr. James Shue, Chief Technology Officer at Pegatron Corporation, said: "The Pegatron O-CU/O-DU has been awarded the world’s first O-RAN E2E system integration badge, thanks to Keysight's mature O-CU/O-DU testing solution and professional technical support."

Daniel Chang, Chairman at Auray, said: "The Auray OTIC and Security lab is one of the first labs to issue O-RAN ALLIANCE certificate of conformance in 2022. Thanks to Keysight's solutions, Auray is again able log another significant milestone for Open RAN industry by issuing the first O-RAN E2E system integration badge to Pegatron.”

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight's Wireless Test Group, said: "By using our UeSIM and CoreSIM solutions, we have enabled Pegatron to obtain the first O-RAN end-to-end system integration badge through close collaboration with Auray OTIC. This worldwide milestone promises to kickstart the qualification process for 5G O-RAN E2E base stations.”

Resources

Keysight 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) Solutions

P8800S UE Emulation RAN (UeSIM)

P8850S Core Simulation RAN (CoreSIM)

White Paper: O-RAN: Building the Future of Telecom

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005522/en/