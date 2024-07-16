Keysight Expands Modular Photovoltaic Emulation Platform with Higher Power Modules

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) expands the MP4300A Series Modular Solar Array Simulator (SAS) with two new mainframe and module models, delivering total power up to 8.4-kW in a 2U footprint. The SAS solution is a six-channel modular platform that emulates the behavior of photovoltaic (PV) segments and simulates all conditions a craft or satellite will encounter in space with high fidelity.

Deploying solar-powered spacecraft and satellites is costly, with little opportunity for retrieval and maintenance. Therefore, engineers must design the vehicle’s power management systems for dependability and effectiveness under a variety of harsh conditions. However, it is challenging to simulate the conditions these systems will experience in space. Engineers need a testing method that can accurately validate the power management system of a spacecraft under varied conditions using precise photovoltaic emulation.

Keysight's MP4300A SAS addresses this challenge by introducing higher power level modules that better simulate PV performance in space. The new MP4351A auto-ranging module delivers 1.4kW 160V/10A power, while the new MP4352A auto-ranging model provides 1.4kW 80V/20A. In addition, two new mainframe modules of up to 10kW have been introduced to accommodate the increased power of the modules.

The MP4300A SAS platform offers the following key benefits:

Industry-leading power density – Provides total power of 8.4 kW in 2U of rack space, reducing capital expenditures.

Provides total power of 8.4 kW in 2U of rack space, reducing capital expenditures. Modular platform – Offers up to six channel outputs with flexible power and performance options.

– Offers up to six channel outputs with flexible power and performance options. Better thermal performance – Delivers high power density, 2-quadrant capabilities, and regenerative power technology to reduce thermal challenges.

– Delivers high power density, 2-quadrant capabilities, and regenerative power technology to reduce thermal challenges. Rapid deployment capabilities – Allows control of up to six channels through a single I/O port with a familiar programmatic interface to quickly build SAS systems with demanding performance requirements.

– Allows control of up to six channels through a single I/O port with a familiar programmatic interface to quickly build SAS systems with demanding performance requirements. Realistic simulations – Supports fast current-voltage (I-V) curve changes with quick recovery times mimicking the rapidly changing conditions in space.

Greg Patschke, General Manager of Keysight's Aerospace Defense and Government Solutions group, said: "With industry-leading power density and rapid deployment capabilities, the MP4300A SAS is a game-changer for the test of spacecraft power management systems. The platform’s latest additions deliver incredible power density and performance to accelerate the testing of the most demanding PV array designs, speeding time to market and reducing the risk of failure after satellite launch.”

