Keysight Introduces High-Bandwidth Oscilloscope Probes

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) introduces the InfiniiMax 4 Series high-bandwidth oscilloscope probes, expanding its portfolio of high-frequency probes to cover bandwidths up to 52 GHz. As the industry’s only solution with a high-impedance probe head operating at more than 50 GHz, the InfiniiMax 4 series provides digital designers with a turn-key probing solution for high-speed digital, semiconductor, and wafer applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240129719713/en/

The new Keysight InfiniiMax 4 Series of high-bandwidth oscilloscope probes are the industry’s only probing solution with a high-impedance probe head operating at more than 50 GHz, providing digital designers with a turn-key solution for high-speed digital, semiconductor, and wafer applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

As devices get smaller and faster, accurately probing signals becomes significantly more complex. The high-density integration and rapid signal speeds require advanced probing solutions that can maintain accuracy and minimize interference in such compact and fast-paced environments.

The Keysight InfiniiMax 4 Series probes address these challenges by providing a high-impedance probing solution for system verification without loading the device under test (DUT) that accelerates high-speed digital design, validation, and testing.

The new InfiniiMax 4 Series offers the following benefits:

Unparalleled bandwidth – Delivers the industry’s only probing solution operating up to 52 GHz Brickwall and 40 GHz Bessel-Thomson for PCIe 6.0 / 7.0, DDR5 / DDR6, MIPI Gear 5 / 6, and 802.3CK.

– Delivers the industry’s only probing solution operating up to 52 GHz Brickwall and 40 GHz Bessel-Thomson for PCIe 6.0 / 7.0, DDR5 / DDR6, MIPI Gear 5 / 6, and 802.3CK. Faster debugging – Saves time and minimizes errors as a turnkey solution with a high-impedance probe head and a modular design featuring an amp with multiple access points that bypasses the need for custom evaluation boards or interposers.

– Saves time and minimizes errors as a turnkey solution with a high-impedance probe head and a modular design featuring an amp with multiple access points that bypasses the need for custom evaluation boards or interposers. Innovative design – Offers industry’s first RCRC design with a flexible PCA probe head that uses the natural flexibility of the PCA to take the strain off the delicate tip wires. The removable flex PCA tips allows the most delicate portion of the tip to be removed and replaced.

– Offers industry’s first RCRC design with a flexible PCA probe head that uses the natural flexibility of the PCA to take the strain off the delicate tip wires. The removable flex PCA tips allows the most delicate portion of the tip to be removed and replaced. Built on proven Keysight technology – Extends equipment investments through compatibility with Keysight’s real-time UXR-B Series oscilloscopes as well as the InfiniiMax III probe head.

Robert Saponas, Vice President, Keysight Digital Photonics Center of Excellence, said: "The introduction of the InfiniiMax 4 enhances the future of probing with unmatched bandwidth and an unparalleled turn-key probing solution. The InfiniiMax 4 probes provide the precision, adaptability, and efficiency required to meet the demanding requirements of current and future high speed digital applications, ensuring that engineers and developers can keep pace with the rapid advancements in technology.”

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240129719713/en/