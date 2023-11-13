Keysight Introduces Optimized In-line High Density In-Circuit Test System for Printed Circuit Board Assemblies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) introduces the new Keysight i3070 Series 7i in-line test system, an automated in-circuit test system (ICT), offering increased capacity and throughput, that enables manufacturers to economically meet the complex test demands of larger node count printed circuit board assembly (PCBAs).

The use of high-impedance nodes has been increasing as demand for signal quality, lower power consumption and improved functionality continues to grow. However, this also increases the duration of short tests, posing a challenge to testing efficiency. Testing high-speed PCBAs can be a time-consuming and daunting task, often requiring multiple cycles for comprehensive testing and slowing down manufacturing.

The Keysight i3070 Series 7i solves this issue by providing manufacturers an automated testing process that substantially reduces overall test time. The award-winning i3070 Series 7i ICT system increases capacity up to 5760 nodes on a slim in-line footprint to meet complex testing requirements and enables the processing of larger panels.

The Keysight i3070 Series 7i provides the following benefits:

Accelerates shorts test : Uses an Enhanced Shorts Test algorithm consisting of two phases – a detection phase and an isolation phase – making the testing procedure 50% faster compared to traditional methods.

: Uses an Enhanced Shorts Test algorithm consisting of two phases – a detection phase and an isolation phase – making the testing procedure 50% faster compared to traditional methods. Doubles test nodes : Employs the latest Quad-Density Pin Cards to accommodate up to 5760 test nodes while maintaining a compact footprint.

: Employs the latest Quad-Density Pin Cards to accommodate up to 5760 test nodes while maintaining a compact footprint. Integrates supercapacitor testing : Enables the testing of supercapacitors up to 100 Farads through an available integration solution that eliminates the need for individual fixture electronics.

: Enables the testing of supercapacitors up to 100 Farads through an available integration solution that eliminates the need for individual fixture electronics. Uses proven Keysight short-wire fixturing: Resolves issues often associated with long-wire fixturing, like noise that affects test stability. This results in portable, consistent, and reliable tests whether you're deploying them internationally or at various manufacturing sites.

Carol Leh, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight's Electronic Industrial Solutions Group's Center of Excellence, said: "We are committed to offering best-in-class solutions that enable our customers to innovate and succeed. Manufacturers are facing growing demand to provide more efficient and complex testing and Keysight is addressing this challenge head on. The Series 7i offers a ground-breaking new approach, delivering improved capacity and enhanced coverage with efficiency built from the start. In addition, with backward compatibility, customers can enjoy peace of mind and continue their journey knowing existing investments will be protected.”

Keysight will demonstrate the new i3070 Series 7i inline high-density ICT at productronica 2023 in Munich, Booth A1.576 November 14-17, 2023.

