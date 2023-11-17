Keysight Releases the Company’s First Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) released the company’s first standalone Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report. The report recognizes the impacts of climate change and highlights the company’s commitment to mitigate and adapt to the identified risks and opportunities by ensuring they are addressed within its business strategy.

Keysight’s 2023 TCFD Report follows the recommended TCFD framework, including governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. In 2023, the company completed its first quantitative climate-scenario analysis, covering a range of warming trajectories from 1.5°C to 3.3°C. The analysis helped the company identify potential physical risks, transition risks, and opportunities related to climate change. Keysight’s TCFD Report provides a response to the identified risks and opportunities and outlines the company’s climate-related targets, including net zero emissions in company operations by the end of fiscal year 2040 and near-term science-based targets.

Utilizing the framework of the TCFD, Keysight can communicate the impacts associated with climate-related risks and opportunities to our stakeholders including investors, customers, employees, and others who value company assets. The TCFD was created by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to develop recommendations and a disclosure framework to increase market transparency for investors, lenders, and insurance underwriters.

Jason Kary, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations, Keysight said: "It is important for companies to understand and disclose the potential risks and opportunities associated with climate change. We aligned with the TCFD recommendations and framework to transparently report on potential climate-related impacts and our risk management strategies.”

Resources

Keysight’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report

Keysight CSR Website

Keysight’s Response to Climate Change

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231117221679/en/