Keysight Spotlights Spectrum Innovations at IMS 2024

What: At the 2024 IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS), Keysight’s microwave and radio frequency (RF) experts will showcase solutions that accelerate spectrum innovations to help customers optimize 5G and pioneer 6G. With an end-to-end portfolio of product development solutions that quickly solve design, emulation, and test challenges, Keysight is reducing risk and speeding time-to-market for satellite and IoT networks, massive MIMO antennas, and 6G technology. When: June 16-21, 2024 Where: Keysight Booth #721 Walter E. Washington Convention Center Washington, DC Media: Contact Paul Erwin to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.

Keysight will present the following demonstrations that are accelerating spectrum innovations:

Wideband Active Load-Pull – Showcases Keysight’s newly introduced wideband active load-pull (WALP) capability using a dual-channel VXG-C vector source and a PNA-X network analyzer to demonstrate the error vector magnitude performance of a power amplifier when presented with arbitrary frequency-dependent load impedances created without an impedance tuner.

Keysight's experts will also explore spectrum innovation through technical lectures, presentations, workshops, and tutorials including:

Panel Sessions

RF and Microwave League of Champions

RF Bootcamp

June 17 – 8:00 a.m.-5:20 p.m.

Room #207AB

Quantum Bootcamp

June 16 – 8:00-11:50 a.m.

Room #206

Industry Workshops

Model-Based Design of Stable High Efficiency GaN Power Amplifiers

Design Flow for the Assembly and Analysis of 3D Heterogenours Intergrated Technologies

MicroApps Seminars

External Optimization and AI/ML Training of a 3GHz Filter Using Python in ADS

Using Load Pull Simulation and Optimization to Design Doherty Power Amplifiers

For additional information, visit Keysight at IMS 2024.

About Keysight Technologies

