04.06.2024 17:00:00
Keysight Spotlights Spectrum Innovations at IMS 2024
Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):
What:
At the 2024 IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS), Keysight’s microwave and radio frequency (RF) experts will showcase solutions that accelerate spectrum innovations to help customers optimize 5G and pioneer 6G. With an end-to-end portfolio of product development solutions that quickly solve design, emulation, and test challenges, Keysight is reducing risk and speeding time-to-market for satellite and IoT networks, massive MIMO antennas, and 6G technology.
When:
June 16-21, 2024
Where:
Keysight Booth #721
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Washington, DC
Media:
Contact Paul Erwin to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.
Keysight will present the following demonstrations that are accelerating spectrum innovations:
- Wideband Active Load-Pull – Showcases Keysight’s newly introduced wideband active load-pull (WALP) capability using a dual-channel VXG-C vector source and a PNA-X network analyzer to demonstrate the error vector magnitude performance of a power amplifier when presented with arbitrary frequency-dependent load impedances created without an impedance tuner.
- AI/ML Enabled EDA – Demonstrates Keysight’s ADS 2025, which offers 3D Circuit-EM-Thermal multi-physics co-design, high-performance automation enabling AI / ML and robust design validation for RF and millimeter-wave, and provides support for wideband power amplifier design techniques, including nonlinear load pull. Also shows how PathWave System Design 2024 U1 links to ADS through the new RF System Explorer as well as how ADS provides new communications PHY technology for 5G NTN systems design, while enabling training and use of AI/ML-based models, channels, provides RF-true phased array design for 5G and 6G systems.
- Phased Array Antenna Test – Showcases Keysight’s phased array control and calibration test solution inside the Vertical Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR), which accommodates a wide variety of phased array antenna performance verification tests including fast gain and phase calibration, effective isotropic radiated power (EIRP), antenna radiation pattern, antenna gain-to-noise-temperature (G/T), modulation distortion, and radio frequency to direct digital measurements.
- Signal Source Characterization – Demonstrates how to perform sub-THz phase noise measurements with Keysight’s new E5058A 54 GHz SSA-X signal source analyzer and an E5051AW phase noise measurement downconverter for 6G applications and microwave amplifier residual phase noise and AM noise measurements.
- IQ Data Characterization – Highlights how Keysight’s vector signal analysis software uses a new feature to precisely characterize a homodyne (IQ) system by characterizing and digitally correcting the frequency-dependent dispersion and imbalance of a Marki IQ mixer.
Keysight's experts will also explore spectrum innovation through technical lectures, presentations, workshops, and tutorials including:
Panel Sessions
- RF and Microwave League of Champions
RF Bootcamp
June 17 – 8:00 a.m.-5:20 p.m.
Room #207AB
Quantum Bootcamp
June 16 – 8:00-11:50 a.m.
Room #206
Industry Workshops
- Model-Based Design of Stable High Efficiency GaN Power Amplifiers
- Design Flow for the Assembly and Analysis of 3D Heterogenours Intergrated Technologies
MicroApps Seminars
- External Optimization and AI/ML Training of a 3GHz Filter Using Python in ADS
- Using Load Pull Simulation and Optimization to Design Doherty Power Amplifiers
For additional information, visit Keysight at IMS 2024.
About Keysight Technologies
At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.
