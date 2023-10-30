Keysight Technologies Announces Date of Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) will release financial results for the fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2023 after the close of the market on Monday, November 20, 2023. The company will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to review the financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live and accessible in the Upcoming Events section of the Keysight investor relations website, www.investors.keysight.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing 1-646-904-5544 or 1-833-470-1428 toll-free (access code 581293).

For those unable to attend, a replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days in the News, Events, Presentations section of the Keysight investor relations website.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

