Keysight Technologies Selected as Test Partner by Allion Labs for Thunderbolt™ 5 Product Certification Testing

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced that Allion Labs has selected Keysight as its test partner for Thunderbolt 5 product certification testing. As a result, Allion is now an Intel-authorized certification lab for Thunderbolt 5 technologies.

Thunderbolt 5 represents a leap forward in wired connectivity, offering faster data transfer speeds, support for next-generation displays, and improved power delivery. With a bandwidth of up to 120 Gbps (gigabits per second), nearly three times more compared to Thunderbolt 4™, users can transfer massive files like high-resolution videos or complex 3D models in a fraction of the time, providing a smoother workflow, enhanced productivity, and a more immersive user experience.

The latest Thunderbolt solution uses a specific set of protocols and functionalities, and certification testing is required to ensure that products claiming to be Thunderbolt 5 compliant meet these rigorous standards. Together, Keysight and Allion are committed to advancing industry standards and delivering superior Thunderbolt solutions and services to their customers. This partnership marks a step forward in their shared mission to drive innovation and excellence in the industry.

Allion uses the following Keysight test and measurement products for Thunderbolt 5 certification validation:

Infiniium UXR-B Series Oscilloscopes

M8000 series high-performance BERT

ENA Vector Network Analyzers

Brian Shih, Chief Technology Officer at Allion Labs, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Keysight as our test partner for Thunderbolt 5 product certification testing. Their reputation as an industry leader in Thunderbolt solutions makes them the ideal partner for ensuring the accuracy and reliability of our certification testing processes."

Joachim Peerlings, Vice President and General Manager, Networks and Data Centers, Keysight, said: "The collaboration with Allion and their selection of Keysight for Thunderbolt 5 product certification further validates our position as an industry leader in Thunderbolt solutions and underscores our commitment to ensuring the highest level of quality and reliability for our customers."

