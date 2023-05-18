18.05.2023 14:30:00

Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference
Presenter: Neil Dougherty, CFO
Boston, MA
Tuesday, May 23, 2022
11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference
Presenters: Neil Dougherty, CFO; Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solution Group
New York, NY
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
9:40 a.m. ET / 6:40 a.m. PT

UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference
Presenters: Neil Dougherty, CFO; Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solution Group
New York, NY
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT

A live audio webcast will be available the day of each event and archived at investor.keysight.com.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Source: IR-KEYS

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Keysight Technologies Inc 146,90 1,42% Keysight Technologies Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor Handelsstart fester -- DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Märkte uneins
Am heimischen wie auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen erwartet. Am Freitag können sich die größten Börsen in Asien nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen