Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

Presenter: Neil Dougherty, CFO

Boston, MA

Tuesday, May 23, 2022

11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference

Presenters: Neil Dougherty, CFO; Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solution Group

New York, NY

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

9:40 a.m. ET / 6:40 a.m. PT

UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference

Presenters: Neil Dougherty, CFO; Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solution Group

New York, NY

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT

A live audio webcast will be available the day of each event and archived at investor.keysight.com.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

