Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.

Deutsche Bank 2023 Technology Conference

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Meetings only

Jason A. Kary, Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations

Paulenier Sims, Director, Investor Relations

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Fireside Chat - 7:50 a.m. ET / 10:50 a.m. PT

Satish Dhanasekaran, President & CEO

Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solutions Group

Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Fireside Chat - 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

Neil Dougherty, CFO

A live audio webcast of the fireside chats will be available the day of the event on the Keysight Technologies website at investor.keysight.com. A replay will be available for 90 days thereafter.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

