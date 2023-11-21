|
21.11.2023 14:00:00
Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.
Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Meetings only
Jason A. Kary, Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations
Paulenier Sims, Director, Investor Relations
UBS Global Technology Conference
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Meetings only
Kailash Narayanan, Senior Vice President, President, Communications Solutions Group
Mark Wallace, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Chief Customer Officer
About Keysight Technologies
At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.
Source: IR-KEYS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121509737/en/
