21.11.2023 14:00:00

Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.

Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Meetings only
Jason A. Kary, Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations
Paulenier Sims, Director, Investor Relations

UBS Global Technology Conference
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Meetings only
Kailash Narayanan, Senior Vice President, President, Communications Solutions Group
Mark Wallace, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Chief Customer Officer

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Source: IR-KEYS

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Keysight Technologies Inc 123,64 0,39% Keysight Technologies Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen und Japan im Feiertag: ATX beendet Handel stabil -- DAX letztlich knapp unter 16.000er Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schließen etwas fester
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich am Donnerstag nur wenig. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte hingegen zugewinnen. Die Wall Street bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags "Thanksgiving" geschlossen. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Donnerstag im Verlauf höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen