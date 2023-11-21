Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.

Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Meetings only

Jason A. Kary, Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations

Paulenier Sims, Director, Investor Relations

UBS Global Technology Conference

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Meetings only

Kailash Narayanan, Senior Vice President, President, Communications Solutions Group

Mark Wallace, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Chief Customer Officer

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Source: IR-KEYS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121509737/en/