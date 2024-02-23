Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.

Susquehanna Thirteenth Annual Technology Conference

Friday, March 1, 2024

Meetings only

Neil Dougherty, CFO

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Fireside Chat - 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

Neil Dougherty, CFO

Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solutions Group

A live audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference fireside chat will be available the day of the event on the Keysight Technologies website at investor.keysight.com. A replay will be available for 90 days thereafter.

