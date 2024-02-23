|
23.02.2024 14:00:00
Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.
Susquehanna Thirteenth Annual Technology Conference
Friday, March 1, 2024
Meetings only
Neil Dougherty, CFO
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Fireside Chat - 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET
Neil Dougherty, CFO
Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solutions Group
A live audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference fireside chat will be available the day of the event on the Keysight Technologies website at investor.keysight.com. A replay will be available for 90 days thereafter.
About Keysight Technologies
At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.
Source: IR-KEYS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240223198497/en/
