Keysight to Showcase Wireless Innovations at Mobile World Congress 2024

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):

What: At Mobile World Congress 2024, Keysight will highlight how to expand wireless communications reach with non-terrestrial networks (NTN), achieve extreme next-generation connectivity, and pioneer 6G research with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Keysight enables innovators to push the boundaries, with an end-to-end wireless portfolio that enables advanced use cases, reduces risk, and speeds time to market. When: February 26-29, 2024 Where: Hall 5, Keysight booth #5E12 Fira de Barcelona Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Keysight will present the following demonstrations in wireless innovation:

Accelerating 5G

5G Advanced NTNs with Qualcomm Technologies : Providing a glimpse into Release18 5G-Advanced mobility featuring complex low-Earth-orbit, high-velocity Doppler test scenarios with multiple satellites. This joint demo covers video calls with the support of satellite handovers (NTN-NTN) to ensure service continuity and seamless integration with terrestrial networks using a 5G mobile test platform from Qualcomm Technologies.

: Providing a glimpse into Release18 5G-Advanced mobility featuring complex low-Earth-orbit, high-velocity Doppler test scenarios with multiple satellites. This joint demo covers video calls with the support of satellite handovers (NTN-NTN) to ensure service continuity and seamless integration with terrestrial networks using a 5G mobile test platform from Qualcomm Technologies. NTN Sky-to-Lab Emulation: The Keysight sky-to-lab solution is the most advanced solution spanning simulation, emulation, and testing for NTN systems and devices. The demo showcases the Keysight end-to-end NTN solution portfolio, spanning R&D and acceptance workflows for New Radio (NR) and Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT NTN) and will feature three use cases showing how to build reliable 5G NTN’s, Long Term Evolution NTN unmodified direct-to-cell handsets, and operator acceptance.

Wi-Fi® 7 and Extended Reality (XR)

Boosting performance: Current Wi-Fi networks are being stretched, and it is crucial to test new stations and access points to validate radio frequency (RF) performance, scheduling choices, and optimization. The Keysight UXM Wireless Connectivity Test Platform supports both Wi-Fi 7 and 5G. Keysight’s Eggplant automation software will also be showcased, which uses ML and automation intelligence with a synthetic human, achieving fully robotic and repeatable test automation of new Wi-Fi and 5G XR devices.

Open RAN AI / ML & Security

Performance, energy and securing the network: As the deployment of Open RAN networks increases, new challenges and opportunities emerge. Keysight will showcase three demos that address this head on highlighting how to maximize network performance with AI/ML, reduce energy consumption, secure the network and increase its resilience.

6G Innovation

Enabling 6G FR3 channel emulation: Keysight’s new AI-assisted radio channel emulation solutions accelerate the development and evaluation of complex 6G technologies. This demo shows how to address accurate modeling needs in 6G system simulations, digital twins, and real-time RF channel emulation.

Keysight’s new AI-assisted radio channel emulation solutions accelerate the development and evaluation of complex 6G technologies. This demo shows how to address accurate modeling needs in 6G system simulations, digital twins, and real-time RF channel emulation. Enabling 6G AI neural receiver designs: This demo is part of the latest research from the European Horizon project, CENTRIC. A neural receiver provided by NVIDIA is validated in an Open RAN testbed using data generated from Keysight PathWave SystemVue. Learn how Keysight solutions enable the design of a neural receiver using AI for 6G networks and how data can serve as a digital twin of a channel to compare simulation results with a real-world system.

This demo is part of the latest research from the European Horizon project, CENTRIC. A neural receiver provided by NVIDIA is validated in an Open RAN testbed using data generated from Keysight PathWave SystemVue. Learn how Keysight solutions enable the design of a neural receiver using AI for 6G networks and how data can serve as a digital twin of a channel to compare simulation results with a real-world system. AI / ML & sensing in 6G: Keysight will showcase how to use its Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software in technology research. This demo integrates AI / ML signal processing models and verifies the performance of the algorithms with a real hardware connection in an over-the-air (OTA) system.

In addition, join Giampaolo Tardioli, GM and VP at Keysight for a panel discussion on prioritizing purpose driven networks.

Keysight will be addressing critical questions on how technologies such as 5G, AI and cloud can mitigate the carbon footprint of the industry and enable more energy-efficient infrastructure. Logistics: Date: Wednesday, February 28 Time: 14:45 – 15:45 CET Location: MWC, Stage B, Hall 6



About Keysight Technologies

