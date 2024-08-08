KH Group Plc

Press Release 8 August 2024 at 2:50 pm EEST

KH Group’s Half-Year Report 2024 publication and webcast

KH Group Plc will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2024 on Friday, 16 August at approximately 8 am EEST. The company will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 1:00 pm EEST.

In the webcast, CEO Ville Nikulainen and CFO Tommi Rötkin will present the results and key events of the reporting period. Lauri Veijalainen, CEO of Indoor Group, will also introduce Indoor’s operations and future prospects at the event.

You can follow the live webcast at https://khgroup.videosync.fi/q2-2024

Attendees can post questions on the webcast platform or by sending them in advance by email to info@khgroup.com by 10:00 am EEST on Thursday, 15 August.

The webcast recording and the presentation material will be available on KH Group’s website later on the same day.

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343

KH Group Plc is a Nordic conglomerate operating in business areas of KH-Koneet, Indoor Group and Nordic Rescue Group. We are a leading supplier of construction and earth-moving equipment, furniture and interior decoration retailer as well as rescue vehicle manufacturer. The objective of our strategy is to create an industrial group around the business of KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.