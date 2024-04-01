|
01.04.2024 08:19:08
Kia America Recalls About 427,000 Units Of Telluride On Possible Vehicle Movement While In Park
(RTTNews) - Kia America, Inc., an arm of South-Korean auto major, Kia Motors Corporation (KIMTF.PK), said on Monday that it is recalling 427,407 units of Kia Telluride with the model year 2020 to 2023 and certain 2024 model year vehicles. The recall follows possible vehicle movement when parked if parking brake is not engaged.
"The intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft may not be fully engaged due to suspected improper assembly by the supplier. Over time, partial engagement can cause damage to the intermediate shaft splines. Damaged shaft splines may result in unintended vehicle movement while in Park if the parking brake is not engaged," a safety call report by National Highway Traffice Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated.
The vehicles subject to this recall were not produced in VIN order.
The vehicle owners of this model can identify the defect by its grinding noise or reduced motive power.
As a remedy for the issue the company's dealers will install updated electronic parking brake software to automatically engage the EPB to prevent unintended vehicle movement.
Kia will reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred pursuant to Kia's General Reimbursement Plan.
