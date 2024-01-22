|
22.01.2024 22:14:00
Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date For Reporting Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on Monday, February 5, 2024, after the closing of the market. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The telephone number to access the conference call is 404-975-4839 in the United States, or 833-470-1428 for other locations. Please reference conference ID 626792. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.kimballelectronics.com. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com.
About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.
To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.
Lasting relationships. Global success.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122898619/en/
