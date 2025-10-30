Kimberly-Clark Stock Gains In Pre-Market Despite Lower Q3 Net Income

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), Thursday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting a net income attributable to the company of $446 million, down 50.8 percent from $907 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share from continuing operations amounted to $1.01 compared to last year's $2.69.

On adjusted basis, earnings declined to $1.45 per share from $1.56 per share in the prior year.

On average, analysts expected earnings of $1.75 per share for the third quarter.

Net sales fell 0.1 percent, to $4.15 billion from $4.144 billion in the earlier year.

For the full year 2025, the company expects adjusted earnings per share attributable to Kimberly to grow at a low-to-mid single digit rate on a constant-currency basis, and earnings per share to be negatively impacted by approximately 150 basis points from currency translation.

In the pre-market hours, KMB is climbing 4.04 percent, to $121.43 on the Nasdaq.