Kimberly-Clark Aktie
WKN: 855178 / ISIN: US4943681035
|
30.10.2025 12:05:42
Kimberly-Clark Stock Gains In Pre-Market Despite Lower Q3 Net Income
(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), Thursday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting a net income attributable to the company of $446 million, down 50.8 percent from $907 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share from continuing operations amounted to $1.01 compared to last year's $2.69.
On adjusted basis, earnings declined to $1.45 per share from $1.56 per share in the prior year.
On average, analysts expected earnings of $1.75 per share for the third quarter.
Net sales fell 0.1 percent, to $4.15 billion from $4.144 billion in the earlier year.
For the full year 2025, the company expects adjusted earnings per share attributable to Kimberly to grow at a low-to-mid single digit rate on a constant-currency basis, and earnings per share to be negatively impacted by approximately 150 basis points from currency translation.
In the pre-market hours, KMB is climbing 4.04 percent, to $121.43 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kimberly-Clark Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Kimberly-Clark-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Kimberly-Clark von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Kimberly-Clark präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.25