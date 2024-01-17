Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $594 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $670 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $633 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $4.04 billion from $4.58 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $594 Mln. vs. $670 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $4.04 Bln vs. $4.58 Bln last year.