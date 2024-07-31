+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren ????? Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
Kion H1 Profits Rise

(RTTNews) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE), a German maker of materials handling equipment, on Wednesday reported higher profits for the half year, reflecting improvements in both its operating segments.

The company's net income for the first half improved to 181.7 million euros from 146.3 million euros, and the corresponding basic earnings per share rose to 1.35 euros from 1.09 euros last year.

Meanwhile, Adjusted EBIT rose 28 percent to 447 million euros from 348 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin grew to 7.8 percent from 6.2 percent.

Revenue for the half year was up by 2 percent to 5.736 billion euros from last years' 5.617 billion euros.

Looking ahead, kion said it is confirming its outlook, with narrower guidance ranges, for the financial year 2024.

