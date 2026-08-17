Kjell Group Loss Narrows In Q2

(RTTNews) - Kjell Group AB (KJELL.ST), a sale of various consumer electronics accessories, on Monday reported that its net loss narrowed in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the loss in the previous year. The company said that the income improved due to better inventory availability, stronger sales in Sweden and Norway, online growth, and more effective pricing and promotional campaigns.

For the second quarter, net loss attributable to the parent company's shareholders narrowed to SEK 12.56 billion from SEK 20.87 billion in the previous year.

Loss per share were SEK 0.13 versus SEK 0.36 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at SEK 5.1 million from loss of SEK 9.2 million in the same period a year ago.

Operating loss narrowed to SEK 5.71 billion from SEK 14.47 billion in the prior year.

Net sales increased to SEK 574.3 million from SEK 529.7 million in the previous year.

Kjell Group is currently trading 2.29% higher at SEK 13.40 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.