KKR Acquires Nashville Logistics Property

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has acquired a two-building Class A logistics property in the Nashville Airport submarket. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The two-building logistics property is strategically located adjacent to Nashville International Airport, with direct access to downtown Nashville and immediate proximity to the I-24, I-40, and I-65 major interstate trucking highways. The second of the two multi-tenant industrial buildings was completed in 2023. The property features 30-foot and 32-foot clear heights with cross-dock and rear-loading, excess power, and excellent access and site circulation.

"2 Dell Parkway is an exceptional property that aligns with our long-time strategy of investing in strategically-located, modern logistics assets with flexible spaces that deliver great value to a wide range of quality tenants,” said Ben Brudney, a Managing Director in the Real Estate group at KKR who oversees the firm’s industrial investments in the United States. "Nashville is continuing to experience outsized growth driven by favorable long-term demographic trends and has been a successful market for our industrial strategy. We are pleased to add this high-quality asset to our portfolio, particularly given its airport adjacent location.”

KKR is making this investment through capital accounts advised by KKR. KKR’s global real estate business invests in high-quality, thematic real estate through a full range of scaled equity and debt strategies. Managing $69 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, KKR’s more than 150 dedicated real estate investment and asset management professionals across 16 offices apply the capabilities and knowledge of KKR’s global platform to deliver outcomes for clients and investors.

About KKR

