KKR Acquires Portfolio of Six Class A Industrial Warehouses Across the U.S.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has acquired a portfolio of six well-located, Class A industrial logistics properties in major U.S. Gateway and Sunbelt markets for approximately $377 million.

The six modern industrial properties possess an average vintage of 2014 and feature 35-foot average clear heights. The warehouses feature other state of the art characteristics making them highly relevant for the ever-evolving needs of today’s logistics tenancy. The portfolio is 100% leased to a high-quality tenant mix. The assets are strategically located in infill submarkets across several major markets, including Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Jersey and the San Francisco Bay Area.

"We are excited to purchase these six well positioned properties as we continue to grow our national portfolio of well-diversified, carefully selected industrial assets,” said Ben Brudney, a Managing Director in the Real Estate group at KKR who oversees the firm’s industrial investments in the United States. "We think high quality assets in infill locations near diverse demand drivers and accommodative labor forces will be increasingly difficult to reproduce in the coming years.”

The purchase follows KKR’s recent industrial warehouse investments in Nashville, Dallas and Houston. The addition of this approximately two million square foot (SF) portfolio brings KKR’s total warehouse acquisitions in the U.S. to nearly six million SF since the start of the year. KKR is making this investment through capital accounts advised by KKR.

KKR’s global real estate business invests in high-quality, thematic real estate through a full range of scaled equity and debt strategies. Managing $75 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, KKR’s more than 150 dedicated real estate investment and asset management professionals across 16 offices apply the capabilities and knowledge of KKR’s global platform to deliver outcomes for clients and investors.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240819251696/en/