KKR Appoints Ruchir Swarup as Chief Information Officer

KKR today announced the appointment of Ruchir Swarup as a Partner and Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Swarup will be responsible for driving KKR’s technology strategy and vision. Based in New York, Mr. Swarup will lead the firm’s efforts to embrace new technologies and scale existing technology to create efficiencies and reduce risk across the firm.

Mr. Swarup brings significant investment technology experience across both public and private markets. He joins KKR from Addepar, a leading software and data platform that is purpose-built for professional wealth, investment and asset management firms, where he served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Throughout his time at Addepar, Mr. Swarup developed and implemented a cohesive Product and Platform strategy, led the global expansion of Research & Development and identified new acquisition opportunities to expand the company’s product footprint.

"Technology remains critical to protecting the firm and supporting us in efficiently scaling our businesses. As a technology veteran with nearly three decades of industry experience, Ruchir will build upon the foundation our team has created and help deepen connectivity across the firm,” said Ryan Stork, Chief Operating Officer of KKR. "We are delighted to welcome Ruchir to KKR and look forward to leveraging his experience and exceptional management skills as we continue to advance our technology capabilities.”

"I am honored to join KKR at a key moment in the firm’s growth,” said Mr. Swarup. "KKR has an incredible reputation for innovation, and I look forward to working alongside the firm’s leadership team to drive new and transformative initiatives with a world-class technology team.”

Before Addepar, Mr. Swarup spent nearly 20 years at BlackRock in various technology leadership roles in the U.S. and Asia, most recently as a Managing Director and Global Head of the Aladdin Product Group across Business Operations and Enterprise Systems. This responsibility included the development of all post-trade capabilities, regulatory, client experience and enterprise operations technology. Mr. Swarup was also a key architect of BlackRock’s middle- and back-office technology strategy on Aladdin, an end-to-end portfolio management system, combining risk analytics and comprehensive investment tools on a single platform. He was also a member of BlackRock’s Global Operating Committee.

