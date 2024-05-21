KKR Invests in Healthcare Revenue Solutions Provider Infinx

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Infinx Services Private Limited ("Infinx” or the 'Company'), an AI-driven healthcare revenue cycle solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of a significant minority stake in Infinx by a KKR-managed fund. Through this investment, KKR will leverage its extensive experience in the global healthcare and technology sectors to accelerate Infinx’s growth, expand the Company’s network, and support bolt-on acquisitions. Norwest Venture Partners, an existing shareholder, also participated in the transaction.

Co-founded in 2012 by Sandeep Tandon and Jaideep Tandon, Infinx is a provider of innovative, data-driven revenue cycle management solutions for the healthcare sector, with a particular focus on the US market. Infinx’s Healthcare Revenue Cloud platform supports end-to-end revenue cycle business functions utilizing AI, automation, payer integration, and workforce management. Recent reports have valued the US healthcare market at approximately $4.3 trillion, representing over 18% of US GDP1. Today, Infinx’s solutions support 172,000 healthcare professionals across 4,000 facilities including ambulatory, acute care and post-acute care providers. Infinx counts over 400 leading healthcare provider organizations as customers including hospitals, health systems and outpatient healthcare providers. In 2023, Infinx was ranked as a top RCM vendor by healthcare research firms Everest Group2 and Black Book Research3.

Akshay Tanna, Partner and Head of India Private Equity, KKR, said, "Digital transformation will play an increasingly important role in helping companies to streamline complex processes and improve productivity. Considering this tailwind, we are pleased to invest in Infinx given its comprehensive suite of flexible, tech-enabled offerings, strong management team and proven ability to serve healthcare providers. We look forward to leveraging KKR’s industry and operational expertise to further enhance Infinx’s scale and capabilities, and collaborating closely with Jaideep, Sudeep and their talented team to take Infinx to its next stage of growth.”

Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with KKR, one of the most experienced investors in the global healthcare and technology sectors with a track record of supporting some of the world’s most notable and innovative companies. Infinx has been a leader in the healthcare revenue cycle and an early adopter of automation and AI technologies. With KKR’s support, network and differentiated expertise, we are even better positioned to accelerate our growth, continue our investment in innovative solutions to help improve the financial health of healthcare providers. Our customers have come to rely on our solutions to reduce administrative burden and revenue leakage so that they can focus on what they do best – delivering exceptional care to their patients and broadening the access to healthcare.”

Sudeep Tandon, Managing Director of Infinx, commented, "The strategic partnership with KKR will allow us to accelerate our growth through continued strategic acquisitions and to broaden our market reach to new healthcare specialties. We look forward to leveraging KKR’s deep healthcare and technology experience to increase our investments in AI, predictive analytics and automation.”

Shiv Chaudhary, Managing Director of Norwest India, added, "Infinx has delivered high growth and built a strong foundation since our first investment in 2021. We are excited to invest further in this financing and welcome KKR as an investor. With its differentiated offering, seasoned team and proven customer success, Infinx is well positioned to become a leader in this very large market.”

KKR makes its investment from its Asian Fund IV. The transaction marks KKR's latest investment in technology services and healthcare, which includes, but is not limited to, past and current investments including Cloudera, a provider of enterprise-grade, hybrid data management software in the US; Ness Digital Engineering, a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company; Yayoi, a software developer, distributor, and support service provider for small-and-medium-sized enterprises in Japan; Probe CX, a provider of outsourced customer experience and business process outsourcing solutions in Australia; MYOB, an Australian online business management company; Jio, a next-generation technology platform that provides digital services across India; Healthium Medtech, a leading Indian medical devices company; Max Healthcare, a private hospital network in India; and JB, a pharmaceutical company specializing in branded formulations in India.

Additional details of the transaction are not disclosed.

Infinx was advised by Rothschild & Co. as financial advisor.

