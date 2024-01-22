KKR Provides Global Accounts Receivable Facility to Weber LLC

KKR today announced that its private credit funds and accounts have provided a non-recourse accounts receivable financing for Weber LLC ("Weber”), the global leader in outdoor cooking products, innovation, and technology, to support the company’s operations and strategic investments in long-term growth. The initial $200 million facility is collateralized by certain accounts receivables of Weber in the U.S. and international markets, with subsequent closes of up to $100 million across European markets expected in the first half of 2024. KKR Capital Markets acted as lead arranger and sole bookrunner.

About KKR

