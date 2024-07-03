|
03.07.2024 12:50:00
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. ("KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter 2024 on Monday, July 22, 2024, after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.
A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 6823595, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703316793/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.24
|Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.24
|Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)