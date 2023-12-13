Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces the release of the 5th Generation K5 ("K5v5”) Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”). K5v5 production has commenced in Silicon Valley at Knightscope’s Headquarters (Made in America) and machines are beginning to ship to a variety of clients awaiting fulfillment of their contracts across the country.

Knightscope Begins Shipping 5th Generation K5 ASR (Photo: Business Wire)

The K5v5 is a ground up design that draws from over 2.5 million hours of field operations with real clients leveraging the technology for real results. Among the improvements are:

a wider stance that creates a more planted propulsion system

raised camera elevation for near eye-level, 4K video capture

all new battery architecture for improved performance

audio enhancements for broadcast messages, intercom and public address

additional lighting for greater nighttime visibility

significant reduction in part count and assembly time

designed for easier service and maintenance

The K5v5 is Knightscope’s flagship ASR and is capable of both indoor and outdoor deployments. For the past 8.5 years, the K5 has successfully autonomously navigated parking lots, parking structures, corporate campuses, schools, hospitals, transportation hubs, casinos, malls, warehouses and many other locations across the United States, reducing crime and keeping people safe at the places they live, work, study and visit. The next generation K5 will build on that experience and continue to be a driving force in the Company’s mission to make the U.S. the safest country in the world.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about executive transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that executive transitions may have greater costs than anticipated; that executive transitions may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; that executive transitions may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; or that executive transitions may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

