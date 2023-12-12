Knightscope Builds on Land and Expand Plan with Two More Purchase Orders

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces two new expansion sales from a Knightscope Authorized Partner ("KAP”) and a Texas university.

FLORIDA

Transportation Solutions & Lighting, Inc., – Safety and Security Division – National Safety Systems ("NSS/TS&L”) placed an inventory replenishment order for 9 new K1 Blue Light Towers in anticipation of further growth and demand for Knightscope’s emergency communication systems that improve school safety. These devices allow for greater coverage, improved access, and better cost control in maintaining campus safety. Year to date, NSS/TS&L expansion orders account for more than 170 Knightscope emergency communications devices in total.

TEXAS

An advocacy group in Central Texas dedicated to fighting for the safety of students and stakeholders around a popular university campus and surrounding student neighborhoods believes that standardized lighting and emergency call boxes needed to be implemented where most students reside. With a number of Knightscope K1 Call Boxes already in place, the client chose to protect their investment by adding a full-service maintenance contract and the Knightscope Emergency Management System ("KEMS”) platform to ensure long-term access and dependability.

Knightscope has over 7,000 K1 Blue Light Towers, E-Phones and Call Boxes in the field across the country supporting a wide variety of telecommunication technologies, power sources, geographic locations, equipment configurations and usage patterns. The all-new KEMS platform allows clients and technicians to better understand the real-time health and status of these machines-in-network. The cloud-based application monitors the system wide state-of-health, alerts users concerning operational issues, provides technicians real-time error detection/diagnostics, and collects/reports system performance statics.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

About TS&L

Transportation Solutions & Lighting's mission is to provide the highest level of quality and service to our customers in a sustainable and environmentally beneficial way. We pride ourselves with best-in-class products available through our successful partnerships with top manufactures. All products, integration, installation, around-the-clock support, and 24-hour onsite service come with 100% guaranteed complete satisfaction. Contact Transportation Solutions and Lighting, Inc. today for a free consultation.

