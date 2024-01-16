Knightscope Deploys at Second of Three Locations for New Healthcare Client

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots ("ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that it successfully deployed an ASR at the second of three locations for a healthcare client. Knightscope’s newest, fifth generation K5 is now patrolling an Oregon medical center 24/7/365.

This healthcare client is a nonprofit, six-hospital health system that also includes a full-service children’s hospital, a 24-hour mental and behavioral health services center, and more than 70 primary care, specialty and urgent care clinics, 14,000 employees and nearly 3,000 health care providers. Knightscope is honored to be a part of the robust safety program charged with protecting the healthcare providers as well as the patients they serve, their families and visitors. Read more about Knightscope’s contribution to securing hospitals and healthcare facilities here.

KNIGHTSCOPE’S ROBOT ROADSHOW TO LAND AT WORLD GAME PROTECTION CONFERENCE

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will be landing at the World Game Protection Conference ("WGPC”) in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, February 28-29, 2024, from 11:00am to 6:00pm PT at the Tropicana Las Vegas, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event that allows everyone to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age "Pod.” Knightscope demonstrates the features and capabilities of the AI-equipped, self-driving robots that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit across the United States. Visitors may interact directly with ASRs, see its new Automated Gunshot Detection ("AGD”), test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) here.

WGPC helps casino professionals deal with the risk associated with running a casino operation. Conference delegates from around the world connect with the leading manufacturers of casino game protection, surveillance and security products at the WGPC Expo. Delegates visit the Expo to learn more about the latest technology and to interact with product experts and other casino end-users. WGPC is not open to the general public, and those wishing to attend must register through WGPC. The Robot Roadshow is only available to attendees of WGPC, and anyone wishing to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Knightscope may book a Pod visit here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about executive transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that executive transitions may have greater costs than anticipated; that executive transitions may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; that executive transitions may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; or that executive transitions may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

