Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces two new contracts for its Full Service Maintenance Plan ("FSMP”) from existing healthcare clients in Connecticut and New York.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241017542370/en/

Knightscope Healthcare Clients Add Service Contracts for E-Phones (Graphic: Business Wire)

Healthcare facilities across the U.S. face significant hurdles in ensuring the safety and security of patients, visitors and professional staff. From parking lots to the emergency rooms, hospitals are not immune from acts of violence or crime. Medical providers are tasked with handling the complex issues surrounding mental health, drug dependency and violent crime as part of their daily activities, and they must be constantly attentive to protecting staff members at their facilities, which are open 24/7.

A robust communication system, such as the suite of K1 devices offered by Knightscope, expands access to public services that provide a lifeline to people in remote areas experiencing some form of distress, and the FSMP ensures the highest levels of client satisfaction with reliable, operationally sound equipment. Knightscope is honored to be a part of the safety programs at each of these healthcare campuses protecting the staff, the patients they serve, families and visitors. Read more about Knightscope’s contribution to securing hospitals and healthcare facilities here.

GET EXPERT HELP

Hospitals and healthcare professionals looking for innovative security solutions and/or improved emergency communications for campuses in the U.S. are encouraged to book a discovery call or meeting now at www.knightscope.com/discover to learn more about Knightscope’s public safety products and services.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241017542370/en/