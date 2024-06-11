Knightscope Hot-Swaps Continue to Improve Efficiency and Client Satisfaction

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that the more than 50% of its clients have been upgraded to the fifth generation of its K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”), bringing the Company closer to completing another one of the steps on the road to profitability proposed during its first annual Innovation Week.

Machine ‘hot-swaps’ began earlier this year following the engineering release of the fully redesigned K5 ASR. This all-new security robot is faster to build, improves quality, and is easier to service. When paired with Knightscope’s recently announced Risk & Threat Exposure ("RTX”) enhancement to its Machine-as-a-Service business model, the Company is able to elevate the delivery of public safety tools to its clients. As a result, on-site performance and reliability are strengthened, which raises client value and satisfaction.

Stock Analyst Maintains ‘Buy’ Rating for Knightscope

Ascendiant Capital Markets LLC ("Ascendiant") released its latest report maintaining a buy rating for Knightscope shares and has revised its price target to $3.75 per share. Ascendiant has conducted extensive research and analysis stating, "We believe strong growth over the next year and AI assets to drive stock much higher. [Knightscope’s] reorg should drive better efficiencies and profitability.”

Ascendiant is an investment banking and equity research firm focusing on high-growth sectors, with expertise in technology, healthcare, and other emerging industries. It has not received compensation for advisory or investment banking services from the Company in the past 12 months.

"Valuation attractive: We are maintaining our BUY rating but lowering our 12-month price target to $3.75 from $4.25, based on a NPV analysis, representing significant upside from the current share price. We believe this valuation appropriately balances out the company’s high risks with its high growth prospects and large upside opportunities.” – Ascendiant

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us and book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

